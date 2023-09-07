Is Marcedes Lewis a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Chicago Bears TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Marcedes Lewis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.60 13.78 - Overall Rank 354 450 831 Position Rank 61 83 127

Marcedes Lewis 2022 Stats

On seven targets last season, Lewis reeled in six balls for 66 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.0 yards per tilt.

In Week 16 last year against the Miami Dolphins, Lewis posted a season-high 9.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 32 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Lewis finished with a season-low -0.1 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, -1 yards, on one target.

Marcedes Lewis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Giants 6.2 1 1 2 1 Week 9 @Lions 1.9 1 1 19 0 Week 10 Cowboys -0.1 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 2.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 9.2 2 2 32 1

