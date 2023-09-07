Marcedes Lewis 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Marcedes Lewis a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Chicago Bears TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Marcedes Lewis Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|20.60
|13.78
|-
|Overall Rank
|354
|450
|831
|Position Rank
|61
|83
|127
Similar Players to Consider
Marcedes Lewis 2022 Stats
- On seven targets last season, Lewis reeled in six balls for 66 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.0 yards per tilt.
- In Week 16 last year against the Miami Dolphins, Lewis posted a season-high 9.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 32 yards and one touchdown.
- In Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Lewis finished with a season-low -0.1 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, -1 yards, on one target.
Marcedes Lewis 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Giants
|6.2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|1.9
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|-0.1
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|1.4
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|9.2
|2
|2
|32
|1
