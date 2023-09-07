Nsimba Webster, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 179th among WRs; 649th overall), tallied 1.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 186th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Chicago Bears WR.

Nsimba Webster Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.40 4.00 - Overall Rank 519 655 649 Position Rank 197 256 179

Nsimba Webster 2022 Stats

Webster's stat line last year featured two grabs for 14 yards, averaging 0.8 yards per game on three targets.

Webster accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- two catches, 14 yards -- in Week 15 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.

Nsimba Webster 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Eagles 1.4 3 2 14 0

