With the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) and the Detroit Lions (0-0) matching up on September 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes II and Jared Goff will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Stats Jared Goff 17 Games Played 17 67.1% Completion % 65.1% 5,250 (308.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,438 (261.1) 41 Touchdowns 29 12 Interceptions 7 358 (21.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 73 (4.3) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 298.5 yards

: Over/Under 298.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Lions Defensive Stats

The Lions' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 28th in the league with 427 points allowed (25.1 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Detroit was bottom-10 in passing yards allowed last season, giving up the third-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,179 (245.8 per game). It also ranked 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.5).

Against the run, the Lions were one of the bottom defenses in the league, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL (146.5 per game). Meanwhile, they ranked 29th with 22 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 63.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 30th (45.1%).

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Chiefs Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chiefs' defense was 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points allowed per game and 12th with 328.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Kansas City ranked 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,756) and 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (33).

Against the run, the Chiefs' defense looked good last season, as it ranked eighth in the league with 1,823 total rushing yards allowed (107.2 per game).

On defense, Kansas City ranked 31st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (67.3%) and 13th in third-down percentage allowed (38.3%).

