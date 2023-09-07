Following a campaign in which he scored 39.2 fantasy points (41st among QBs), the Chicago Bears' Phillip Walker is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 68th quarterback off the board this summer (542nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Is Walker on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Phillip Walker Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 39.14 10.88 - Overall Rank 274 525 542 Position Rank 40 65 68

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Phillip Walker 2022 Stats

Walker threw for 731 yards last year (43.0 per game), completing 59.4% (63-for-106), with three TDs and three INTs.

In Week 8 last year versus the Atlanta Falcons, Walker posted a season-best 16.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 19-of-36 (52.8%), 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

In his worst game of the year, Walker ended up with -3.0 fantasy points -- 3-of-10 (30%), 9 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rep Walker and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phillip Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 5 49ers 2.4 5-for-6 60 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 2.3 10-for-16 60 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 15.1 16-for-22 177 2 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 16.7 19-for-36 317 1 1 0 Week 9 @Bengals -3.0 3-for-10 9 0 2 0 Week 10 Falcons 5.7 10-for-16 108 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.