Following a campaign in which he put up 59.0 fantasy points (24th among TEs), the Chicago Bears' Robert Tonyan is being drafted as the 40th tight end off the board this summer (331st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Robert Tonyan Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 59.00 28.36 - Overall Rank 214 354 331 Position Rank 23 50 40

Robert Tonyan 2022 Stats

Tonyan also contributed with 470 receiving yards on 53 grabs (on 67 targets) and two touchdowns last season. He averaged 27.6 receiving yards per tilt.

In his best performance last year -- Week 17 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- Tonyan accumulated 11.2 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 52 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Tonyan finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, four yards, on two targets.

Robert Tonyan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3.6 5 3 36 0 Week 2 Bears 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 3.7 7 6 37 0 Week 4 Patriots 8.2 2 2 22 1 Week 5 Giants 2.3 4 4 23 0 Week 6 Jets 9.0 12 10 90 0 Week 7 @Commanders 3.2 4 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 3.5 6 5 35 0 Week 9 @Lions 2.9 4 3 29 0 Week 10 Cowboys 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 11 Titans 1.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Eagles 2.0 3 3 20 0 Week 13 @Bears 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 15 Rams 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 17 Vikings 11.2 4 3 52 1 Week 18 Lions 2.9 3 3 29 0

