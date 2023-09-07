Is Trent Taylor a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Chicago Bears WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Trent Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 5.70 0.00 -
Overall Rank 462 547 964
Position Rank 169 196 296

Trent Taylor 2022 Stats

  • Taylor filled up his receiving stat line last year, collecting six receptions for 62 yards. He was targeted 10 times and posted 4.4 yards per game.
  • In his best game last season, Taylor picked up 3.4 fantasy points -- via one reception, 34 yards. That was in Week 14 versus the Cleveland Browns.
  • In Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor finished with a season-low -0.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on targets.

Trent Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 8 @Browns 0.5 1 1 5 0
Week 9 Panthers 3.2 2 2 14 0
Week 11 @Steelers 0.1 1 1 1 0
Week 12 @Titans 0.8 2 1 8 0
Week 13 Chiefs -0.3 0 0 0
Week 14 Browns 3.4 4 1 34 0

