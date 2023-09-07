Is Trent Taylor a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Chicago Bears WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Is Taylor on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Trent Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.70 0.00 - Overall Rank 462 547 964 Position Rank 169 196 296

Similar Players to Consider

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Trent Taylor 2022 Stats

Taylor filled up his receiving stat line last year, collecting six receptions for 62 yards. He was targeted 10 times and posted 4.4 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Taylor picked up 3.4 fantasy points -- via one reception, 34 yards. That was in Week 14 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor finished with a season-low -0.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on targets.

Rep Taylor and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trent Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 9 Panthers 3.2 2 2 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Chiefs -0.3 0 0 0 Week 14 Browns 3.4 4 1 34 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.