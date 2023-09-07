Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 4.2 fantasy points (121st among RBs), the Chicago Bears' Trestan Ebner is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 123rd running back off the board this summer (841st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Trestan Ebner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.20 7.96 - Overall Rank 465 566 741 Position Rank 110 143 123

Trestan Ebner 2022 Stats

In the trenches last season, Ebner proved effective by running for 54 yards.

Ebner picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 23 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 3 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, Ebner posted a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 2 carries, -5 yards.

Trestan Ebner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 Texans 2.3 7 23 0 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.8 6 20 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 0.8 3 8 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys -0.5 2 -5 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.8 6 8 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.0 0 0 0 0

