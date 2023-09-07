Following a campaign in which he recorded 27.0 fantasy points (117th among WRs), the Chicago Bears' Velus Jones Jr. is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 269th wide receiver off the board this summer (990th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Jones Jr. on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Velus Jones Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 27.00 17.84 - Overall Rank 314 428 890 Position Rank 122 161 269

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Velus Jones Jr. 2022 Stats

Jones Jr. added seven grabs for 107 yards and one touchdown last year on 14 targets. He posted 6.3 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Jones Jr. picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- via one reception, 28 yards. That was in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 15 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Jones Jr. ended up with -1.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, three yards, on two targets.

Rep Jones Jr. and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Velus Jones Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Vikings 6.9 1 1 9 1 Week 6 Commanders -0.2 1 1 10 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 3.8 3 1 5 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.6 0 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.1 0 0 0 Week 15 Eagles -1.7 2 1 3 0 Week 16 Bills 5.2 4 2 52 0 Week 17 @Lions 1.3 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 13.0 2 1 28 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.