On Thursday, Yan Gomes (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Giants.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .275.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 60 of 96 games this season (62.5%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.9%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Gomes has driven home a run in 36 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 33.3% of his games this season (32 of 96), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .295 AVG .256 .333 OBP .299 .449 SLG .402 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings