The Chicago Bears at the moment have +6000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago struggled on both sides of the ball last season.

The Bears won just two games at home last year and one on the road.

When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.

Click here to read about Fields' 2023 fantasy outlook!

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.

Should you draft Moore in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 16 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.

Is Foreman worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

Click here to learn more about Herbert's 2023 fantasy value!

As a playmaker on defense, T.J. Edwards delivered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Eagles last year.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +700 4 October 1 Broncos - +4500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1900 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1900 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +40000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 8 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.