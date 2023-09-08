Dansby Swanson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Dansby Swanson (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .245 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 76 of 127 games this year (59.8%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (25.2%).
- In 13.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 45 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 53 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.270
|AVG
|.221
|.340
|OBP
|.323
|.452
|SLG
|.377
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|32
|61/25
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (14-7) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 17th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
