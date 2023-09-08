Eloy Jiménez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .271.
- In 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 38 games this year (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season (38 of 99), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.292
|AVG
|.246
|.336
|OBP
|.289
|.441
|SLG
|.434
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|24
|41/14
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.