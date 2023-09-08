The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .271.

In 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 38 games this year (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season (38 of 99), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .292 AVG .246 .336 OBP .289 .441 SLG .434 16 XBH 17 7 HR 8 30 RBI 24 41/14 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings