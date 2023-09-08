The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .256.
  • Andrus has had a hit in 53 of 94 games this season (56.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.4%).
  • Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (5.3%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.4% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 50
.260 AVG .253
.321 OBP .314
.342 SLG .376
8 XBH 14
2 HR 3
19 RBI 18
30/12 K/BB 28/13
5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 4.65 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
