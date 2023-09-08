The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .256.

Andrus has had a hit in 53 of 94 games this season (56.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.4%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (5.3%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.4% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .260 AVG .253 .321 OBP .314 .342 SLG .376 8 XBH 14 2 HR 3 19 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 28/13 5 SB 6

