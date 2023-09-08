Elvis Andrus vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .256.
- Andrus has had a hit in 53 of 94 games this season (56.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.4%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (5.3%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.4% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Lenyn Sosa
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.253
|.321
|OBP
|.314
|.342
|SLG
|.376
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|28/13
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.65 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.