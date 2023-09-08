Lenyn Sosa -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .184 with four doubles, five home runs and a walk.

Sosa has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).

He has homered in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Sosa has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .188 AVG .179 .188 OBP .193 .304 SLG .375 4 XBH 5 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 18/0 K/BB 12/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings