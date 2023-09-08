Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) match up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (16-22) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky are 18-18-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx have put together a 20-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has an ATS record of 10-8 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 37 times this season.

In the Lynx's 38 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.