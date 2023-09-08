The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.394) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 131 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 38 games this season (29.0%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Home Away 69 GP 62 .298 AVG .264 .363 OBP .318 .418 SLG .368 20 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/19 18 SB 16

