Seiya Suzuki vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Diamondbacks.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .275 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Suzuki is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 79 of 117 games this season (67.5%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 117), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|63
|.249
|AVG
|.298
|.319
|OBP
|.367
|.410
|SLG
|.515
|18
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|27
|52/20
|K/BB
|63/28
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (14-7) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.48), 12th in WHIP (1.114), and 20th in K/9 (9.4).
