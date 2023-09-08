On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Diamondbacks.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits
  Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs
  RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI
  Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .275 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Suzuki is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • In 79 of 117 games this season (67.5%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 117), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 63
.249 AVG .298
.319 OBP .367
.410 SLG .515
18 XBH 29
7 HR 9
31 RBI 27
52/20 K/BB 63/28
2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen (14-7) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.48), 12th in WHIP (1.114), and 20th in K/9 (9.4).
