Friday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (64-76) and the Chicago White Sox (54-86) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Tigers coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (3-6) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (6-7).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (33%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 13-35 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (575 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule