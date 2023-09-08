On Friday, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (64-76) host the Chicago White Sox (54-86) at Comerica Park. Reese Olson will get the ball for the Tigers, while Mike Clevinger will take the hill for the White Sox.

The favored Tigers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (3-6, 4.65 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (6-7, 3.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the White Sox and Tigers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 25 times and won 14, or 56%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Tigers have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 31, or 33%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 13-35 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.