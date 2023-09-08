On Friday, Yan Gomes (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .272 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 97), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this year (37.1%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .289 AVG .256 .328 OBP .299 .440 SLG .402 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

