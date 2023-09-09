At +6000 as of September 9, the Chicago Bears aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Bears games last season hit the over.

It was a difficult season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won just two games at home last season and one on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

In addition, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

In 16 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.

On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and picked up 731 yards (56.2 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +12500 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +700 4 October 1 Broncos - +4500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1700 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1700 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +40000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

