Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger leads Chicago with 135 hits and an OBP of .362 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
  • Bellinger has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 111 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.1% of them.
  • In 22 games this season, he has gone deep (19.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 52 games this season (46.8%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (17.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (62 of 111), with two or more runs 21 times (18.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 53
.312 AVG .324
.357 OBP .367
.550 SLG .546
28 XBH 21
12 HR 12
42 RBI 44
37/16 K/BB 37/16
11 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 11th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 19th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.