Cody Bellinger vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 135 hits and an OBP of .362 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 111 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.1% of them.
- In 22 games this season, he has gone deep (19.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 52 games this season (46.8%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (17.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (62 of 111), with two or more runs 21 times (18.9%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.312
|AVG
|.324
|.357
|OBP
|.367
|.550
|SLG
|.546
|28
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|44
|37/16
|K/BB
|37/16
|11
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 11th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 19th.
