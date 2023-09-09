Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (76-66) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on September 9.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (16-3) for the Cubs and Merrill Kelly (11-6) for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.

Chicago is 23-12 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 718 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule