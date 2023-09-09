Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+115).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 9.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 45 of the 76 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.2%).

Chicago has gone 23-12 (winning 65.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-66-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have gone 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-33 36-33 34-30 42-36 52-45 24-21

