Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 9
The Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (76-66), at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-3, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (11-6, 3.34 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.34 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- The Cubs will send Steele (16-3) to the mound for his 27th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 2.90 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Steele has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Over 25 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
- Kelly is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the season.
- Kelly will try to go five or more innings for his 25th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
- The 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.