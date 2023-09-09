Elvis Andrus vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.
- In 55.8% of his games this year (53 of 95), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 5.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Andrus has an RBI in 22 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|51
|.260
|AVG
|.247
|.321
|OBP
|.307
|.342
|SLG
|.368
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|28/13
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
