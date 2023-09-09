On Saturday, Ian Happ (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .244 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 96th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Happ has had a hit in 87 of 139 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (21.6%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has driven in a run in 43 games this year (30.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 68 .232 AVG .255 .343 OBP .377 .402 SLG .430 24 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 77/42 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings