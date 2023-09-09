Iowa vs. Iowa State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Our projection model predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes will take down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Toss Up (36.5)
|Iowa 19, Iowa State 17
Iowa Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- The Hawkeyes are winless against the spread this season.
- Iowa is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).
- Iowa games have had an average of 43.5 points this season, seven points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Hawkeyes vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Iowa
|24
|14
|24
|14
|--
|--
|Iowa State
|30
|9
|30
|9
|--
|--
