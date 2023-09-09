Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hawkeyes. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (36.5) Iowa 19, Iowa State 17

Week 2 Big 12 Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 65.5% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Iowa has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 3.5-point favorites.

The over/under in this matchup is 36.5 points, seven fewer than the average total in this season's Iowa contests.

Cyclones vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 24 14 24 14 -- -- Iowa State 30 9 30 9 -- --

