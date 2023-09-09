The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Iowa is putting up 24.0 points per game on offense this year (79th in the FBS), and is allowing 14.0 points per game (41st) on the other side of the ball. Iowa State ranks 16th-worst in total yards per game (250.0), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 44th in the FBS with 279.0 total yards allowed per contest.

For more about this matchup, read on.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Iowa State vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Iowa State Iowa 250.0 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.0 (111th) 279.0 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.0 (62nd) 134.0 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.0 (111th) 116.0 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.0 (85th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recored 113 passing yards, or 113.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.9% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Cartevious Norton has rushed for 49 yards on 11 carries so far this year.

Abu Sama III has run for 40 yards across six attempts.

Benjamin Brahmer paces his team with 36 receiving yards on one catches with one touchdown.

Easton Dean has put up a 21-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Tyler Moore's two targets have resulted in two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 191 passing yards for Iowa, completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Kaleb Johnson, has carried the ball 19 times for 63 yards (63.0 per game), scoring one time.

Kaden Wetjen has piled up 22 yards on three carries.

Luke Lachey's leads his squad with 73 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of nine targets).

Seth Anderson has caught two passes for 41 yards (41.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nico Ragaini has hauled in two catches for 36 yards, an average of 36.0 yards per game.

