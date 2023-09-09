The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash with the Cy-Hawk Trophy at stake on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are favored by 4 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-4) 36.5 -185 +150
DraftKings Iowa (-4) 36.5 -185 +154
FanDuel Iowa (-3.5) 36.5 -182 +150
PointsBet - - +145 -175
Tipico Iowa (-4) - +155 +155

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

