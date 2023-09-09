The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash with the Cy-Hawk Trophy at stake on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are favored by 4 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

