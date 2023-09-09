Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 59.3% of his games this season (48 of 81), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 81 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Madrigal has driven home a run in 20 games this season (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.
  • In 32.1% of his games this season (26 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 38
.254 AVG .276
.312 OBP .317
.346 SLG .362
7 XBH 10
2 HR 0
11 RBI 16
12/5 K/BB 10/5
4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 11th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
