The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 117th in slugging.
  • Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300.
  • Hoerner has picked up a hit in 97 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 45 times.
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.8% of his games this season, Hoerner has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 63 games this season (47.7%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 62
.299 AVG .264
.365 OBP .318
.417 SLG .368
20 XBH 19
6 HR 3
36 RBI 26
37/21 K/BB 41/19
18 SB 16

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (11-6) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.