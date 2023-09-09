Based on our computer projection model, the Northern Iowa Panthers will beat the Weber State Wildcats when the two teams play at UNI-Dome on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Northern Iowa vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-0.5) 57.9 Northern Iowa 30, Weber State 29

Week 2 MVFC Predictions

Panthers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 9.0 30.0 -- -- 9.0 30.0 Weber State 35.0 10.0 35.0 10.0 -- --

