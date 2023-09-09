Seiya Suzuki -- hitting .410 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .278 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 45th in slugging.
  • Suzuki is batting .550 with two homers during his last games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
  • In 67.8% of his games this year (80 of 118), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (28.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (12.7%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suzuki has had an RBI in 39 games this year (33.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (53 of 118), with two or more runs 10 times (8.5%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 63
.255 AVG .298
.323 OBP .367
.413 SLG .515
18 XBH 29
7 HR 9
31 RBI 27
53/20 K/BB 63/28
2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (11-6) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
