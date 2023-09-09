Trayce Thompson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Trayce Thompson is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 4 against the Royals) he went 1-for-3.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .168 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Thompson has gotten a hit in 14 of 53 games this season (26.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (5.7%).
- In 7.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (11.3%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 53 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.