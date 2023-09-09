Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (64-77) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (55-86) at Comerica Park on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog White Sox have +155 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 26 times and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (33.7%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+275)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

