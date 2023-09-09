Yoan Moncada brings a three-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (55-86) game versus the Detroit Tigers (64-77) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (4-3) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

The 31-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (4-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Tarik Skubal vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.392) and 156 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 5-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

