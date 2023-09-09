Yan Gomes vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.
- Gomes has recorded a hit in 60 of 98 games this year (61.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36 games this year (36.7%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.288
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.299
|.438
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
