Andrew Benintendi vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.365) and OPS (.698) this season.
- In 74.2% of his games this year (95 of 128), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five games this year, he has homered (3.9%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (35 of 128), with more than one RBI seven times (5.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|67
|.286
|AVG
|.255
|.354
|OBP
|.314
|.396
|SLG
|.339
|19
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|27
|43/24
|K/BB
|38/22
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
