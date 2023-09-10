For the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Christian Watson (+900) is one of the favorites to score the first touchdown of the game. Which other players have favorable odds to hit paydirt first? We have a full list below.

Bears vs. Packers First TD Odds

Bears Players First TD Odds Justin Fields +800 Khalil Herbert +1000 D.J. Moore +1100 Packers Players First TD Odds Christian Watson +900 Aaron Jones +900 A.J. Dillon +1100

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Bears to Score First TD Packers to Score First TD -120 -110

The Bears suited up for 17 games last season, and they were the first team to score a TD on eight occasions.

Of those eight games in which Chicago scored the first TD last season, the running game produced five scores, while the air attack accounted for three TDs, with six touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

As far as total TDs, the Bears tallied 37 touchdowns last year, or 2.2 per game, which ranked them 18th in the league.

The Packers, who played 17 games last season, were the first team to score a TD six times.

Of those six games where the Packers scored the first TD last season, the air attack accounted for three TDs, and the running game found the end zone two times (five touchdowns came inside the red zone).

In terms of total touchdowns, the Packers scored 2.5 touchdowns per game last year, which ranked 12th in the NFL.

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

