The Chicago Bears (0-0) will play NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Bears face off with the Packers.

Bears vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Bears had the lead six times, were behind six times, and were knotted up five times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Chicago averaged 4.6 points scored in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 4.8 points in the first quarter.

The Packers led after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last year.

Offensively, the Packers averaged 3.9 points in the first quarter (17th-ranked) last season. They allowed 5.5 points on average in the first quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Bears won the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in 12 games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Offensively, Chicago averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last season. On the other side of the ball, it ceded 9.5 points on average in the second quarter (30th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Packers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Packers averaged 6.9 points on offense (13th-ranked) and surrendered an average of seven points on defense (16th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears won the third quarter in nine games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, Chicago averaged 5.5 points on offense, and it ceded an average of 5.7 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Packers outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last season, the Packers averaged 4.8 points scored on offense (14th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense (21st-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last year, the Bears won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Chicago averaged four points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, it surrendered an average of 5.6 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Packers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and tied three times.

The Packers' offense averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears led five times, trailed 11 times, and were tied one time at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Chicago's offense averaged 11.3 points in the first half last season. From a defensive perspective, it ceded 14.2 points on average in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Packers led six times (4-2 in those games), were behind nine times (3-6), and were tied two times (1-1).

In the first half last year, the Packers averaged 10.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 12.5 points on defense.

2nd Half

Last season, the Bears won the second half in seven games (3-4 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in nine games (0-9), and they tied the second half in one game (0-1).

In the second half last season, Chicago averaged 9.5 points scored on offense. It surrendered an average of 11.4 points on defense in the second half.

The Packers won the second half in seven games last season, were outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in four games.

On offense, the Packers averaged 10.1 points in the second half last season (18th-ranked). They surrendered 9.9 points on average in the second half (13th-ranked) on defense.

