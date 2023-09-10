Based on our computer model, the Green Bay Packers will defeat the Chicago Bears when they square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 10 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Bears ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year. The Packers ranked 17th in total offense (337.9 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

Bears vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Over (41.5) Packers 26, Bears 19

Bears Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bears have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Bears did not cover the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

A total of 10 Chicago games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Bears games last season was 43, 1.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Packers were an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

A total of eight of Green Bay games last season went over the point total.

The average total for Packers games last season was 44.5 points, three more than this game's over/under.

Bears vs. Packers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 19.2 27.2 19.6 25 18.8 29.8 Green Bay 21.8 21.8 23.9 21.3 19.4 22.4

