The Chicago Bears (0-0) face a fellow NFC North opponent when they host the Green Bay Packers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears and the Packers.

Bears vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 1.5 41.5 -125 +105

Bears vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears and their opponents went over 41.5 combined points in 12 of 17 games last season.

The average total in Chicago's matchups last season was 43, 1.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Bears were 5-10-1 against the spread last season.

The Bears were listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and they split the games.

Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers played 10 games last season that had more than 41.5 combined points scored.

Green Bay's contests last year had a 44.5-point average over/under, three more points than this game's total.

The Packers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.

Green Bay had a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Bears vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bears 19.2 23 27.2 32 43 12 Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 10

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 43 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24 25.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-4-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-13 1-6 1-7

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

