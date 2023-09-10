Bears vs. Packers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bears (0-0) face a fellow NFC North opponent when they host the Green Bay Packers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears and the Packers.
Bears vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bears
|1.5
|41.5
|-125
|+105
Bears vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears and their opponents went over 41.5 combined points in 12 of 17 games last season.
- The average total in Chicago's matchups last season was 43, 1.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Bears were 5-10-1 against the spread last season.
- The Bears were listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and they split the games.
- Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers played 10 games last season that had more than 41.5 combined points scored.
- Green Bay's contests last year had a 44.5-point average over/under, three more points than this game's total.
- The Packers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.
- Green Bay had a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
Bears vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bears
|19.2
|23
|27.2
|32
|43
|12
|Packers
|21.8
|14
|21.8
|17
|44.5
|10
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|43
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|24
|25.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-4-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|1-6
|1-7
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|43.2
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.9
|25.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|5-4-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|4-4
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-0
|2-3
