Entering their Sunday, September 10 game against the Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Soldier Field, which begins at 4:25 PM , the Chicago Bears (0-0) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.

The Bears finished 3-14 last season and did not make the playoffs. They scored 19.2 points per game (23rd in the league) while conceding 27.2 (32nd).

The Packers' record was 8-9 in 2022, and they did not make the postseason. They scored 21.8 points per game on offense (14th in the NFL) while giving up 21.8 per contest on defense (17th).

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nate Davis OL Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Eddie Jackson DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DeMarcus Walker DL Calf Limited Participation In Practice Robert Tonyan TE Back Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dylan Cole LB Hamstring Questionable Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Watson WR Hamstring Out Romeo Doubs WR Hamstring Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Rashan Gary LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Johnson Jr. S Knee Full Participation In Practice Dontayvion Wicks WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 1 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bears Season Insights (2022)

The Bears ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Chicago had the 23rd-ranked scoring offense last season (19.2 points per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking worst with 27.2 points allowed per game.

While the Bears' pass defense ranked 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were less successful on offense, ranking worst (130.5 passing yards per game).

Chicago sported the best offense last season in terms of rushing yards (177.3 rushing yards per game), but it ranked second-worst defensively (157.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 23 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (27th in NFL) last season, the Bears' -2 turnover margin ranked 20th in the league.

Bears vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-1.5)

Bears (-1.5) Moneyline: Bears (-125), Packers (+105)

Bears (-125), Packers (+105) Total: 41.5 points

