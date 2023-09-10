How to Watch Bears vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears (0-0) and the Green Bay Packers (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in a battle of NFC North opponents.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bears vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Bears Insights (2022)
- The Bears racked up just 2.6 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Packers gave up (21.8) last season.
- The Bears racked up 28.7 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Packers allowed per outing (336.5) last year.
- Last season Chicago averaged 177.3 rushing yards per game, 37.8 more than Green Bay allowed per outing (139.5).
- The Bears turned the ball over one more time (25 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (24) last year.
Bears Home Performance (2022)
- In home games, the Bears scored 19.6 points per game and gave up 25.0. That's more than they scored overall (19.2), but less than they allowed (27.2).
- At home, the Bears racked up 317.7 yards per game and gave up 362.4. That's more than they gained overall (307.8), but less than they allowed (375.9).
- Chicago racked up 135.8 passing yards per game at home (5.3 more than its overall average), and gave up 223.6 at home (5.0 more than overall).
- The Bears accumulated 181.9 rushing yards per game at home (4.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 138.9 at home (18.4 less than overall).
- The Bears' offensive third-down percentage at home (41.6%) was higher than their overall average (40.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (44.6%) was lower than overall (49.0%).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Denver
|-
|CBS
