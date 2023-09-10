Will Chase Claypool score a touchdown when the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers come together in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Think Claypool will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chase Claypool score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Last season Claypool got 79 targets and turned them into 46 catches for 451 yards and one TD (30.1 yards per game).

In one of 15 games last year, Claypool had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Chase Claypool Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 6 4 18 0 Week 2 Patriots 6 4 26 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 3 35 0 Week 4 Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 9 5 50 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 7 7 96 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 8 5 41 0 Week 8 @Eagles 6 4 45 0 Week 9 Dolphins 6 2 13 0 Week 10 Lions 2 1 8 0 Week 11 @Falcons 3 2 11 0 Week 12 @Jets 5 2 51 0 Week 13 Packers 6 5 28 0 Week 17 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 6 2 29 0

Rep Chase Claypool with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.