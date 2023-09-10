Christopher Morel vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the hill, September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), with at least two hits 17 times (18.7%).
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (22.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this season (38 of 91), with more than one RBI 16 times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.242
|AVG
|.242
|.287
|OBP
|.328
|.473
|SLG
|.484
|17
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|10
|40
|RBI
|23
|61/11
|K/BB
|55/18
|3
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Mantiply (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when the left-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
