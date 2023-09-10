Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (76-67) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on September 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 45 (58.4%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 20-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 59.2% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 720.

The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

