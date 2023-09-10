Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (76-67) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on September 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 45 (58.4%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 20-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 720.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Kyle Hendricks vs Ryan Walker
|September 6
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Alex Wood
|September 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Javier Assad vs Ryne Nelson
|September 8
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.