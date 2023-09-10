The Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68), who are trying for the series sweep, will go head to head with the Chicago Cubs (76-67) on Sunday, September 10 at Wrigley Field, with Brandon Pfaadt starting for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Hendricks taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.27 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Cubs' matchup against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 45 out of the 77 games, or 58.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

